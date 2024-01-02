Figure estimated to be down by a fifth, as rising interest rates and high house prices had impactWhat will happen to house prices and mortgages in 2024?Top 10 hotspots in Great Britain experts say are in demandThe number of first-time buyers who bought a home with a mortgage fell to its lowest level in a decade in 2023, according to a leading lender.The figures, from Yorkshire Building Society, are the latest evidence that housing affordability has been stretched to the limit by rising mortgage interest rates and high house prices. Continue reading…

