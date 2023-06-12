New Capabilities Include Digital-First Qualitative Solutions, In-Report Voice of the Consumer, Instant Survey Responses Available in Hours

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has announced an expanded suite of survey capabilities powered by a $40M+ investment into its Survey business following the company’s 3-year $100M Data Wave investment. The new survey capabilities include faster identification of complex buyers, fraud-resistant response patterns, same-day response times, and a new AskWhy capability that automatically fields to respondents based on detailed profiles selected in its consumer insights reports.

Numerator Survey respondents are sourced from Numerator’s Survey Panel of over 500,000 monthly active users who provide verified buying behavior. This allows brands and researchers to select survey respondents through behavioral targeting instead of voluntary recall or claimed behavior. Because the Numerator Survey Panel is leveraging the overall Numerator panel, respondents are highly engaged in sharing both behavioral and attitudinal data, producing high-quality survey data while minimizing the likelihood of fraudulent responses which are a significant issue in market research surveys today.

“Brands invest millions of dollars based on what consumers do and why, and Numerator is uniquely able to integrate these two views. We’ve made a multi-year, $40 million investment to set the stage for faster response times that brands can rely on with confidence. At a time when industry concern about survey response quality is rising, Numerator has a proven process to help brands connect to real people,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

Numerator investments into survey data and technology include:

A larger universe of verified buyers: The Numerator Survey Panel now offers over 500,000 monthly active users who can be fully qualified based on authenticated purchase behavior in addition to detailed demographic and psychographic profiles.

The Numerator Survey Panel now offers over 500,000 monthly active users who can be fully qualified based on authenticated purchase behavior in addition to detailed demographic and psychographic profiles. More qualified responses and engagement: Numerator respondents submit verified data, solving for response quality issues (e.g, bot-based responses operating at scale to secure incentives) that are plaguing the market research industry.

Expanded qualitative platform: Numerator has expanded its digital-first qualitative capabilities, called NuQual, to now include three offerings:
NuQual Media: Adds qualitative texture to quantitative studies through the add-on of consumer photos and video uploads.
NuQual Pulse: Moderates interactions directly with consumers in Numerator's app to understand consumer motivations – delivering results at twice the speed of industry averages.
NuQual Custom: Facilitates virtual in-depth interviews and focus groups to go deeper and connect with consumers in a real-time format.

Faster Instant Surveys: Numerator Instant Surveys, a DIY solution for brands and retailers to get fast answers directly from consumers, now provides responses within hours.

Numerator AskWhy: This new survey capability is currently available in beta and allows users to launch surveys directly from Numerator Insights reports for the first time. This means that custom report profiles trigger corresponding survey respondent profiles, automatically generating simple, in-context answers.

Seamless integration with the largest longitudinal panel: Numerator Survey capabilities integrate seamlessly with Numerator's Total Commerce Panel, released March 10, providing longitudinal behavior for 150K US households for four years.

Numerator also announced the hiring of its first Survey General Manager, Bob Fawson, to lead strategic growth through client partnerships, development of new methodologies, and specialization of insights delivery. Fawson brings more than 16 years of market research and product expertise, most recently as the EVP of Business Strategy at Dynata and Chief Product Officer at Survey Sampling International.

“Seamless integration of Numerator’s rich behavioral data into our Survey products will help provide the most accurate, complete and timely data available to help brands grow,” said Fawson. “With strategic investments into our Survey technology and advanced methods, Numerator is positioned to sit at the center of the next decade of research innovation.”

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

