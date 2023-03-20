4 Years of Purchase History; Numerator Now 2.3x the Size of Traditional Consumer Insights Panels

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space has announced a significant expansion to its consumer insights panel – already the largest in the U.S. The Numerator Insights platform now features data from 150,000 panelists who participate at the most rigorous compliance standard in the industry. Numerator has made this change in scale retroactive back to 2019, providing four full years of data at the larger panel size. The larger panel is live today.

The size of a consumer insights panel is directly tied to the depth of sample available for specific brands. This is critical for brand interaction with retailers as more sample provides greater visibility. Large sample size becomes even more important as brands and retailers evaluate brand performance and opportunity in high growth demographics, by region or based on detailed psychographic profiles.

“We have been investing towards this panel expansion for almost two years applying a tech-first approach,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “Every panelist joining has over a 12-consecutive month history with us, reflecting 18 months of acquisition investment and new, engaging experiences in our consumer app. We have also back transcribed and attributed receipts for a full four years in order to provide our customers with like data all the way to a pre-COVID period.”

Sample size increases (versus Numerator’s prior data set) are up across categories, retailers, and channels – with the largest increases associated with online buying audiences where Numerator continues to lead the industry. Examples of this eCommerce strength can be seen for categories that skew online (e.g., Pet Health & Wellness), and with Amazon and Online more generally in the examples below:

Category Sample Increase Examples: Pet Health & Wellness: +49% Baby Food: +41% Baking Mixes: +40% Bacon: +39%

Retailer Sample Increase Examples: Amazon: +60% Walmart: +41% Kroger: +40% Target: +39%

Channel Sample Increase Examples: Online: +45% Food: +42% Mass: +42% Gas & Convenience: +37%



Larger sample enables more detailed analysis including for specific brand demographics, geographics and more.

