CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a comprehensive new restaurant data set and platform for limited service restaurants. Numerator is a leading provider of first-party consumer purchase behavior data. This data now includes the top 27 limited service restaurant (LSR) chains across Burger, Chicken, Pizza, Sandwich, Coffee, etc., as well as the major third-party delivery providers like DoorDash and UberEats.

“Restaurant growth opens up when looking holistically across how people eat – from in-restaurant, to pick-up, delivery, or made-at-home – as well as at what people eat at different chains and which chains they favor at what times of day. Numerator provides this broader view, rooted in how real people make decisions about meal-time,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

The new data and platform capabilities are designed to provide restaurants with a single source view of consumer buying behavior, regardless of what restaurant, whether they dine on-premise or order through delivery services, and even when they buy at grocery and other retail stores. Single sourcing enables restaurants to understand how consumers change behavior across burger, chicken, pizza, sandwich restaurants and more.

Numerator restaurant data provides visibility:

At menu level detail: In addition to total check size, data can be viewed at the “hamburger” or “fries” level of detail for the top 28 limited service restaurants.

Data can be evaluated based on breakfast, lunch, afternoon, dinner, and late night dayparts.

Buying behavior can be viewed through the lens of rich psychographic and demographic detail.

By shopping method: In-store, direct delivery, pick-up and third-party delivery

Numerator restaurant data is now available in Numerator Insights and in a new, dedicated instance of Numerator TruView for restaurants. Restaurants can also target verified restaurant guests for use with Numerator Surveys.

“In a post-pandemic world, consumer behavior is less habitual as more people work from home. It is essential that restaurants start to understand shifts in consumer behavior, especially over different dayparts, as well as buying behavior across restaurants, as well as grocery and convenience stores,” said Matt Drewes, GM Restaurant, Numerator. “Our single-sourced, first-party data can see customer behavior across the entire food and beverage landscape and it puts a face on the trends and opportunities— so restaurants can build meaningful strategies that deliver in today’s shifting macroeconomic environment.”

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

