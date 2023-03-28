Automated Capabilities Enable Pre / Post Change Analysis At Scale; 4 Years of Data for Pre- and Post-COVID View

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has introduced modern data change management to first-party data for consumer insights. Traditionally, market research companies have made changes to data with little or no visibility into the scope or key drivers of them. Numerator built the automation capability to enable brands and retailers to quickly understand changes to data and shared custom metric comparisons with customers prior to launch earlier this month.

“Consumer behavior is dynamic and shifting rapidly, which means that the data tracking consumer behavior needs to change with it. This is both needed and creates change management for brands and retailers,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “Numerator has introduced a tech-first approach to change management that allows deeper reviews at a scale never done before.”

The Numerator tech-first change management process includes:

Full dev environment for beta data in addition to production data to enable user testing.

Automated analysis and reporting to provide brand-level shifts to each individual manufacturer for key metrics (e.g., household penetration, buy rate, etc.).

Complete four-year data view at new, higher data standard to enable trend assessment pre-dating COVID-19.

“Consumer behavior, channel shifting and order fulfillment methods are changing so rapidly that we recognized the need to make absorbing change easier on customers who rely on our data to manage their day-to-day business,” said Patrick Rice, VP Data, Numerator. “We knew the only solution was to provide in-depth views at massive scale, which required a tech-first solution.”

While Numerator data is “live” and reflects daily shifts, Numerator will continue to invest in tech-first change management for larger releases that reflect changes in consumer behavior.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

