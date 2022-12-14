Numerator Releases Prior to U.S. Census Bureau’s Advance Retail Sales Report

Table 1 Numerator Estimated Change in Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services, by Kind of Business

Table 2 Numerator Estimated Percent Change in Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services, by Kind of Business

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and technology firm advancing market research, has released its monthly Numerator Retail Sales Report, an advance projection of the U.S. Census monthly retail and food services sales report, excluding motor vehicle & parts, gasoline, and miscellaneous retailers. Both Numerator and the U.S. Census reports adjust for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. According to the Numerator Retail Sales Report, projected retail sales, with noted exclusions, were $479 billion in November 2022, down 1.3% from the previous month and up 6.2% compared with November 2021.

In November 2022, the sectors showing declines in retail sales from the prior month were electronics and appliance stores; furniture & home furnishing stores; building material, garden equipment & supply stores; sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument & book stores; and nonstore retailers. The sectors showing increases in retail sales from the prior month were food & beverage stores; health & personal care stores; general merchandise stores; and food services & drinking places. These trends are consistent with consumers cutting back on household goods purchases and increasing spending on groceries, dining out, and health & personal care.

The Numerator Retail Sales Report is produced and published by Numerator under the leadership of Numerator Chief Economist, Leo Feler. The report uses Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data, aligned with the methodology the U.S. Census Bureau uses for its Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report. Numerator publishes its retail sales report prior to the release of the U.S. Census Bureau’s report.

* Projected sales excluding motor vehicle & parts, gasoline, and miscellaneous retail

ABOUT THE NUMERATOR RETAIL SALES REPORT

The Numerator Retail Sales Report is a monthly report on retail and food services sales, by Kind of Business, derived from Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data. Numerator is a leading provider of single-sourced, unbiased, and first-party consumer data in the U.S. that is widely used by leading CPG brands, retailers, Wall Street, and media to gain insights into consumer behavior and economic dynamics.

For the Numerator Retail Sales Report, Numerator processes its data according to the methodology used by the U.S. Census Bureau to create its Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report, published around the middle of each month. The Numerator Retail Sales Report is not necessarily representative of how Numerator conducts its own in-platform reporting for retail sales; rather, it is constructed to match the U.S. Census Bureau’s report.

The Numerator Retail Sales Report provides a continually improving advance projection of retail and food services sales. Each month, Numerator obtains additional information on how closely its advance estimates match the U.S. Census Bureau’s report, and it adjusts the model accordingly to improve accuracy for future reports.

ABOUT NUMERATOR

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide consumer understanding for the market research industry. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.

DISCLAIMER

The Numerator Retail Sales Report has been prepared for informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The information contained in or provided from or through this report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. Numerator shall have no liability to any person or entity for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on the above-mentioned information.

Attachments

Table 1

Table 2

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com