Numerous American Media Sources Led By Daily Front Row Cite Women’s Health Companies Stepping Up To Aid COVID-19 Relief

New York City, NY, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Covid-19 has taken 160,00 American lives so far, and every sector of society has had to amplify all that it has, to help lower the impact of this pandemic.

For some, relief may be coherent with a negative Covid test or being asymptomatic – but for many others, the repercussions stretch far beyond just the virus itself.

While we have seen financial aid for businesses, individuals and the unemployed, some relief is coming from areas that most would not immediately imagine, such as breast cancer and women’s health brand Pink Lotus, which has been supporting women with cancer since 2007. What does breast cancer have to do with Covid? For Pink Lotus, it began when the company made strides in the general women’s health market in 2016. The company’s shopping platform Pink Lotus Elements was developed not just to provide functional breast cancer products but also a whole lineup of products to help women with their health, vitality and every imaginable “female” situation. This business decision is now proving to be vital to its entire brand strategy during Covid-19.

With everyone looking for a way to boost immunity and keep a positive outlook on life, Saffrony Mood Support and the company’s Multi Must Have are now the company’s fastest growing supplements, eclipsing even its bestselling menopause symptom relief product. A brand that was once defined purely by breast cancer treatment, has now taken on a much-expanded and broader meaning. Via its product lineup, Pink Lotus Elements has managed to create a unique customer base, which demands only the most functional, high-end and scientifically-backed products available – a business model that has shown to be effective both before the pandemic and now during.

In times where our health is at such risk, products to boost our health and immune system are more widely used than ever, as is evident in a worldwide increase in sales. Brands like Pink Lotus with a predominantly female demographic understand this global demand, which is why the company has already used its all-round women’s health and wellness status to expand to other regions. Both the Elements store and its Power Up online community are available via dedicated websites to the Canadian, Australian and European markets, with further expansion planed into South Korea.

Women have a helping hand in Pink Lotus to improve their health during this pandemic, and well past this unpleasant time of our lives – breast cancer or not.

