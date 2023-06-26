HOUSTON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AURX) (“Nuo”), a commercial stage medical device company pioneering leading-edge biodynamic therapies by focusing on emerging opportunities in the evolving healthcare landscape, announced today it has been selected to exhibit the Aurix® System, the first platelet rich plasma (PRP) device indicated for chronic diabetic wounds, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 3 in Grapevine, Texas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety, or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

The Aurix System is intended to be used at the point of care to treat stalled or difficult to manage wounds including: full or partial thickness, exposed bone and tendon, undermining, wherein there is significant damage underneath the visible wound, sinus tracts, venous ulcers, and pressure injuries. In clinical studies, Aurix has been shown to jumpstart the natural process of any wound, at any stage. The Aurix System utilizes a proprietary process to unleash the healing potential of PRP. Aurix is reimbursed by Medicare under a national coverage decision.

“We are very excited to bring the Aurix System to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange to showcase the Aurix technology which will re-define how wounds are treated. The commercial availability of an autologous wound treatment with a one-minute spin time coupled with reimbursement under a national coverage determination will greatly improve patient access to state of the art wound care,” said Rob Harrison, Nuo’s Vice President of Commercial Operations. “Helping deliver safe, cost effective and most importantly, efficacious products to heal wounds is our number one mission, and we are eager to show off the Aurix System to demonstrate exactly how life changing it can be for patients.”

“Suppliers come to the Exchange hoping to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product’s unique qualities,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “We are pleased to include this technology in the group selected to participate.” The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage medical device company pioneering leading-edge biodynamic therapies by focusing on emerging opportunities in the evolving healthcare landscape. The Company’s Aurix System is a biodynamic hematogel that harnesses a patient’s innate regenerative abilities for the management of a variety of wounds.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

