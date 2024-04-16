SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX) today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 11,916,667 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, which includes 1,750,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock. In addition, and in lieu of common stock, Nurix sold to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,500,100 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $14.999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $188.6 million.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Needham & Company, LLC acted as lead managers for the offering.

The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-258448) that was previously filed by Nurix with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 4, 2021, which was subsequently amended on February 9, 2023, by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 and Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 and declared effective on April 6, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus supplement may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or via email at [email protected]; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or via email at [email protected]; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or via email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Nurix, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks identified in Nurix’s filings with the SEC, the prospectus related to the offering, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s results of operations, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Jason Kantor, Ph.D

Nurix Therapeutics

[email protected]

Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]