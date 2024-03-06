Nurix CSO Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., invited as a featured presenter in two separate sessions focused on next-gen degraders and delivering degraders to the site of action

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Nurix, is invited as a featured speaker in two sessions at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting, which will be held from April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Hansen’s presentation “NX-5948, a brain-penetrant BTK degrader with clinical activity in B-cell malignancies including CNS lymphoma” will be featured in the Major Symposium session: Molecular Glues, PROTACs, and Next-Gen Degraders: Discovery and Early Preclinical Advances that will be held from 10:15 -11:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Dr. Hansen is also a featured presenter in the Educational session: Chemistry to the Clinic Part 1 of 3: Targeted Protein Degraders: Delivering Degraders to the Site of Action that will be held from 4:45 – 6:15 p.m. PT on Friday, April 5, 2024.

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, small molecule degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). NX-5948 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Nurix has previously reported that NX-5948 is highly potent against a range of tumor cell lines that are resistant to current BTK inhibitor therapies, an important consideration in heavily pretreated CLL/SLL patient populations. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

