Nurix Therapeutics to Present at 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: NRIX), a company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced the Company will be presenting at the 3rd Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Summit held virtually.

Additional details on the presentation are below:

3rdTargeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Summit

Session: Robust Translation Towards Clinical Development

Title: Targeted Protein Modulation: Harnessing or Inhibiting E3 Ligases to Decrease or Increase Protein Levels

Presenter: Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., CEO

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Time: 1:50 p.m. EDT

Copies of the slide presentation will be archived and available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.nurix.com.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

