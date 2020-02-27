Nurix Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that CEO Arthur Sands will present at the Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 3:30 PM ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the News section of Nurix’s website at https://www.nurixtx.com/news_events/events/. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nurix Therapeutics develops novel therapies that modulate protein levels through small molecule drugs targeting E3 ligases. Nurix’s pipeline is focused on developing drugs for immune-mediated diseases and hematologic cancers including immuno-oncology therapeutics. Nurix was founded by internationally recognized experts in E3 ligase biology and immunology and is funded by leading life science investors Third Rock Ventures and The Column Group. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Sara Zelkovic
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

