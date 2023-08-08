Nurse Call Systems Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the surging government expenditure in the healthcare sector.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurse Call Systems Market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.4 billion by the end of 2032. The expanding geriatric population base worldwide is one of the major factors expected to drive the market expansion. Nurse call systems are communication devices used in hospitals for allowing patients to request assistance from nurses and other healthcare personnel.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3992

In recent years, the number of older people requiring medical treatment and long-term care has significantly increased. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and ailments along with need for frequent monitoring and rapid medical intervention among the senior population has resulted in a surge in hospital admissions.

Mobile systems to gain significant traction

Nurse call systems market share from the mobile segment generated USD 525 million in 2022. Mobile nurse call systems allows patients and healthcare practitioners to communicate in real-time as patients can use their mobile devices to initiate calls for help or convey their requirements while healthcare practitioners can reply promptly. Data gathering and analytics functionalities are also integrated into mobile nurse call systems.

High demand for nurse call systems in hospitals

The nurse call systems market share from the hospital segment amassed more than USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to exhibit lucrative gains by 2032 owing to the increasing number of diagnostic and surgical operations conducted in these healthcare settings. Additionally, the surging number of inpatient hospital admissions along with the rising availability of highly skilled healthcare professionals.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific nurse call systems market is projected to reach over USD 1.3 billion by 2032, attributed to several factors, including the rapidly surging population and growing healthcare spending in the region. Furthermore, the increasing technical advances in nurse call systems are enhancing the capabilities and versatility of hospital robots.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3992

Nurse Call Systems Market Leaders

Cornell Communications, Jeron Electronics Systems Inc., MEEYI, Hillrom Services Inc., Rauland-Borg Corporation, Ascom Group, Honeywell International Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Schrack Seconet AGCornell Communications, Austco Healthcare, West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc, are some of the leading companies operating in the industry.

Nurse Call Systems Market News

In May 2023, Austco Healthcare announced its plans to acquire Victorian-based Teknocorp Australia and its Victorian Monitoring Services subsidiary in a strategic effort to expand its footprint in the Australian market.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Nurse Call Systems Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rise in geriatric population

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in nurse call systems

3.2.1.3 Surging government expenditure in the healthcare sector

3.2.1.4 Shortage of qualified/trained nurses coupled with diverse applications of nurse call systems

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High costs involved in the implementation of nurse call systems

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory policies related to privacy breach

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By technology

3.3.3 By application

3.3.4 By end-use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Technology landscape

3.8 Key market trends

3.9 Value chain analysis

3.10 Gap Analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Company market share analysis, 2022

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Vendor matrix analysis

4.6 Strategy dashboard, 2022

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com