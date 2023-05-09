NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Guggenheim Securities Radiopharmaceuticals Day in New York City on Monday, May 15, 2023.

WHAT: Guggenheim Securities Fireside Chat WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano Howard Lewin, COO and Co-Founder, Nusano WHEN: 3:55 – 4:20 p.m. EDT WHERE: New York, NY

Lowe and Lewin will discuss how Nusano’s proprietary ion source and production platform are poised to supply desperately needed medical radioisotopes to support patient care and accelerate cancer therapeutics.

About Nusano, Inc.

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com .

Contacts:

At Nusano:

Scott Larrivee, Head of PR & Communications, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com