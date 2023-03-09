SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) investors’ losses may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On March 6, 2023, the Company issued a press release stating that “Company management discovered that certain evaluation software from one of its third-party providers was instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multi-year period.” The Company further stated that “As a result, the Company has not provided financial information regarding expenses in its second quarter fiscal 2023 preliminary results, or in its outlook for the third quarter or full fiscal year 2023.”

Following this news, the stock price dropped over 7% to close at $26.50 on March 7, 2023.

