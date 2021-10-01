Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nutriterra Consumer Research Reveals Untapped Potential of Plant-Based Omega-3

Nutriterra Consumer Research Reveals Untapped Potential of Plant-Based Omega-3

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Nuseed Nutritional US Inc. conducted consumer research revealing that 64% of VMS consumers prefer a plant-based omega-3 when offered an alternative to fish oil, and that 90% recognize advantages of Nutriterra® Total Omega-3 over fish or algal oils. Derived from sophisticated biotechnology to deliver the nutritional benefits of microalgae through renewable canola, Nutriterra is uniquely capable of fulfilling unmet preferences to attract new consumers to the omega-3 category.

Nutriterra Total Omega-3

The Nutrition of Microalgae Through Renewable Canola

The Nutrition of Microalgae Through Renewable Canola

Nutriterra Total Omega-3

Plant-based omega-3 technology improves human health and preserves ocean habitats.

Plant-based omega-3 technology improves human health and preserves ocean habitats.

West Sacramento, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuseed Nutritional US Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited (ASX: NUF), conducted consumer research revealing that 64% of VMS consumers prefer a plant-based omega-3 and that 90% recognized advantages of Nutriterra® Total Omega-3 over fish or algal oils. This innovation is uniquely capable of fulfilling unmet preferences that will attract new consumers to the omega-3 category.

 

“There is a belief that the omega-3 category is mature, yet more than 83% of Americans are deficient in these essential nutrients, indicating room for growth. Our research reveals the perspectives that have kept consumers from meeting their daily recommended intake and the motivations that will invigorate this category.” say Benita Boettner, Global General Manager.

 

The survey was conducted in partnership with Qualtrics and included over 1200 current VMS consumers. Participants were screened to emphasize Gen Z and Millennials (64%) and current or previous omega-3 users (84%). Key findings included:

 

  • Ocean health is a top concern for 2/3 of consumers
  • Only 1 in four consumers are aware of non-fish sources of omega-3
  • 64% of consumers prefer a plant-based omega-3 when provided an option
  • Biotechnology is embraced by younger consumers and those who identify as health enthusiasts

 

Nuseed will present a deep dive of their recent consumer survey at Supply Side West in Las Vegas on October 28th.

 

 

About Nuseed Nutritional, Aquaterra® and Nutriterra®

 

Nuseed Nutritional is nourishing the world in a safe and sustainable way by developing the supply chain and opening new end-user markets for products derived from Nuseed’s advanced biotechnologies. Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, the world’s first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, has been developed in collaboration with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

Nutriterra® Total Omega-3 oil is derived from Nuseed Omega-3 Canola to deliver a non-marine source of essential nutrients for human health. The oil has also been developed and branded as Aquaterra® Advanced Omega-3 as an alternative to fish oil for the aquaculture industry. Both are proprietary ingredients that provide a sustainable, land-based option for sourcing omega-3 fatty acids while reducing pressure on wild-fish stocks.  More information is available at nutriterraomega3.com and aquaterraomega3.com.

 

About Nuseed

Nuseed is unlocking the full potential of canola, carinata, sorghum and sunflower to deliver VALUE BEYOND YIELD®. Nuseed provides new, sustainable plant-based solutions to growers, industry, and end-use customers, adding value at every step and for each participant in Nuseed’s Value Chain. Learn more at nuseed.com

 

 

 

 

Further information:   

Katrina Benedicto

Marketing & Communications Director, Omega-3

[email protected]

+ 1 530 490 1038

Attachments

  • Nutriterra Total Omega-3
  • Nutriterra Total Omega-3 
CONTACT: Katrina Benedicto
Nuseed Nutritional
5304901038
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.