Nutrition and supplements market to depict a CAGR of 8.2% through 2026

The research study on ‘nutrition and supplements market’ offers a foolproof analysis of the industry in terms of significant details pertaining to the final market valuation, ongoing technological advancements, future growth opportunities, and potential factors that are driving the market growth over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global nutrition and supplements market was valued at over USD 113.94 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow profusely at a growth rate of more than 8.2 per cent over 2019-2026. Rising awareness amongst people regarding the consumption of foods rich in nutrition and supplements with an intent of reducing the extra calorie and weight, is expected to drive the overall nutrition and supplements market in the upcoming years.

Global nutrition and supplements market, as per the given report, has been fragmented into different segments including type, distribution channel, regions, and an expansive competitive landscape. The document outlines individual market shares and current and projected growth rates, technological advancements, overall segment valuation, and several other important details of each of these segments.

In fact, according to World Food India 2017 statistics, it was predicted that the Nutraceuticals market across the country would record a massive USD 4 billion revenue share in 2020, which is almost double the market size in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing demand for dietary supplements for upper- as well as middle-class population.

Likewise, as per a survey by Council for Responsible Nutrition, the United States, it was reported that about 77 per cent of population in the States consume dietary supplements. Besides, both male and female above 18 years of age have been consuming dietary supplements and amongst all age groups, adults aged between 35-54 have been abundantly using these dietary supplements, about 81%, thus contributing towards the market expansion.

Nutrition and supplements are generally extracted from either food source or are obtained synthetically from animals, manufactured in the form of capsules, tablets, pills, liquid, etc., and are taken orally. Consumption of these enable healthy compounds to an individual with vitamins, minerals, amino acid, and fiber, etc.

Although the global nutrition and supplements market is depicting a promising growth in the upcoming years, side effects related to the consumption of these nutrition and supplements are likely to impede the growth statistics of the overall market.

The nutrition and supplements industry is diversified into various regions including the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and ROW. North America has been touted to dominate the regional belt owing to growing cognizance amongst the people regarding health management. Meanwhile, APAC is also anticipated to accrue significant proceeds over the foreseeable period perhaps attributing to the hectic work schedules among working individuals and fluctuations in diet intervals.

Worldwide nutrition and supplements industry is divided on the basis of types, distribution channels, regions, and competitive landscape.

Nutrition & Supplements Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Vitamin

Minerals

Herbal Supplements

Fatty acid

Others

Nutrition & Supplements Market Distribution Channels Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Pharmacies & Drug store

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Channels

Others

Nutrition & Supplements Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Nutrition & Supplements Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Pfizer Inc.

Amway

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Glanbia PLC

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Sanofi S.A

DuPont

