Nutritional High Files Early Warning Report in Aura Health Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nutritional High International Inc. (“Nutritional High” or the “Company“) (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF, FRANKFURT: 2NU) 77 King Street West, Suite 2905 Toronto, Ontario M5K 1H1 has acquired an additional 6,042,408 common shares of Aura Health Inc. (the “Issuer“)

Pursuant to a conversion of a USD$120,000 promissory note plus interest, Nutritional High received 4,028,272 Units of the Issuer. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. In addition, Nutritional High exercised 2,014,136 common share purchase warrants received on the conversion, resulting in an aggregate increase of 6,042,408 common shares of the Issuer (the “Transactions“).

Nutritional High converted and acquired these securities for investment purposes and has no present intention to acquire further securities of the Issuer, although it may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, the early warning system. A copy of the early warning report will appear with the company’s documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com .

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively with licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market through its wholly owned subsidiaries in California and Oregon, as well as Colorado where its FLÏ™ products are manufactured by a third-party licensed producer. In California, the Company distributes its products and products manufactured by other leading producers through its distributor Calyx Brands Inc. and is entering the Nevada, Washington State and Canadian markets in the near future.

For further information, please contact:

David Posner

Co-Chairman of the Board

Nutritional High International Inc.

647-985-6727

Email: [email protected]

