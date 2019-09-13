Nutritional Products International’s Evolution of Distribution Created by NPI Founder and CEO Mitch Gould

Breaking News
Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitch Gould is a third-generation retail professional.

Gould, now founder and CEO of NPI, learned the retail business from his father and grandfather.

Today, with Nutritional Products International, Gould helps international and domestic health and wellness companies enter or expand their retail distribution network in the United States.

Entering the United States market for international companies can be challenging. International companies must learn U.S. customs and FDA regulations. They also need marketing professionals, retail outlets, a U.S. sales staff, and office and warehouse space.

“That is a lot to ask a foreign company to do,” Gould said. “International companies can spend millions of dollars trying to enter the American market.”

To help international companies expand their sales in the United States, Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” model.

“I took my years of retail experience, and looked at the obstacles international companies must overcome when they try to enter the U.S. market,” Gould said. “I created the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ to help guide these companies through their expansion plans.”

The “Evolution of Distribution” model creates a turnkey distribution and promotion solution.

“NPI becomes the U.S. headquarters for these international companies. We have an FDA compliance expert to review the products’ labels. We have graphic artists to create the labels, website developers to build e-commerce sites, and marketing professionals to promote the brand,” Gould said.

NPI offers all the necessary services health and wellness companies need to enter the U.S. or to expand their distribution network in the U.S.

For domestic health and wellness companies, Gould said the “Evolution of Distribution” model works for them, as well. “Domestic companies don’t need U.S. Customs guidance, but they do need everything else that we offer. Instead of being the U.S. headquarters for these companies, we become their distribution division.”

NPI also makes it affordable for the health and wellness companies to meet with the top retail buyers in the country.

“We attend multiple ECRM conferences in the U.S. where we meet with the top retail buyers from major retail outlets in the country,” Gould said. “It is ‘speed dating’ for the retail industry. During a three-day conference, we meet with 50-80 retail buyers at pre-scheduled appointments. We then pitch our clients’ products to them.”

For more information, visit nutricompany.com or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of snack and beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

