Nuvation Energy’s Battery Management Systems Selected by e2 Companies for Revolutionary New Technology, the R3Di® System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — e2 Companies, an ESG-focused (Environmental, Social, and Governance) organization providing energy resilience and efficiency through turnkey, technology-driven risk management solutions, has announced its selection of Nuvation Energy’s utility-grade battery management systems for e2’s new R3Di® (pronounced “Ready”) power generation system. With the launch of the R3Di® System, e2 Companies unveils the industry’s first onsite Virtual Utility®, an independent source of power that optimizes the existing power grid and reduces utility dependence.

This strategic partnership pairs e2 Companies’ industry-leading and innovative energy solutions with Nuvation Energy’s wealth of experience in battery energy storage. With this collaboration, customers utilizing the R3Di® system, which delivers resilient, reliable and nearly instantaneous power, will benefit from the added control provided by Nuvation’s highly flexible battery management systems.

“As one of the most reliable and well-designed battery management systems available today for energy storage, e2’s use of Nuvation Energy’s BMS in our energy storage system supports that worry-free promise that our customers depend on,” said James Richmond, President and CEO of e2 Companies.

“Critical facilities like data centers, hospitals and factories with sensitive equipment need 100% reliable and uninterrupted power,” said Michael Worry, CEO and CTO of Nuvation Energy. “The e2 team has taken their strong understanding of the constraints and pain points of existing power backup systems and developed an innovative hybrid system that resolves them. I’m confident that the R3Di® System will be very well received in the commercial and industrial marketplace.”

e2 Companies’ patented R3Di® system provides an independent source of power that recovers operating costs with 24×7 demand charge management. This technology is unique to the industry, empowering users to optimize the existing grid, lower energy costs, add resiliency for new or existing facilities and improve power quality, frequency, and conditioning. The Nuvation battery management system (BMS) is a key component of the R3Di® System, helping to provide an instantaneous transfer of power, no blip and full load pickup when dispatched for a much higher level of resiliency than existing technology.

