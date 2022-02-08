Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nuvectis Pharma Announces Closing of $16,000,000 Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

Nuvectis Pharma Announces Closing of $16,000,000 Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVCT) (“Nuvectis”), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 3,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $16,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.  All of the shares of common stock were offered by Nuvectis. 

Nuvectis’ common stock is trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “NVCT.”   

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Nuvectis and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel to the underwriter.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to fund the Phase 1/2 development of NXP800, the IND-enabling studies of NXP900, to continue development and sponsored research related to its current product candidates or any future product candidate, hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures, costs of operating as a public company, and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-260099) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on February 4, 2022 and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) which became automatically effective on February 4, 2022. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.  The final prospectus is also available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.     

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates: NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1 pathway inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors, and NXP900, a novel SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor currently in preclinical development with IND-enabling studies ongoing.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact:
Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
201-614-3151
rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact:
Eric Goldstein
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: 646-791-9729
egoldstein@lifesciadvisors.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.