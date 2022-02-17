Breaking News
Nuvei Promotes Yuval Ziv To President

Broader leadership Team Appointments Position Nuvei for Continued Success and Global Expansion

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), today announced senior leadership team enhancements that further position the global payment technology partner of thriving brands to deliver on its next phase of growth.

The appointments see Yuval Ziv, the Company’s Managing Director, Digital Payments, promoted to President in a newly-created global role, Praful Morar, the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer in Digital Payments, appointed Global Expansion Officer and Netanel Kabala appointed Chief Data and Analytics Officer. In addition, Mark Pyke, President, North America, will retire at the end of March. His role will not be replaced.

As President, Ziv will lead worldwide product, sales, marketing, client engagement and artificial intelligence-led capabilities. He has been with the Nuvei group of companies for the past 15 years driving payments technology development across multiple industries. While at SafeCharge, acquired by Nuvei in 2019, he served as Group Chief Commercial Officer and Group Chief Operational Officer following a number of risk and compliance, and business development roles.

Morar is relocating from London, United Kingdom, to Singapore in his new role as Global Expansion Officer. He will be responsible for driving Nuvei’s international growth in target markets across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa.

Kabala was a co-founder of Israeli fintech startup Simplex, which Nuvei acquired in September 2021. In his new global role, he will spearhead Nuvei’s data and analytics, risk scoring and modelling as the Company continues to grow data-led services through its leading-edge technology while responding to the evolving real-time payment needs of businesses and merchants around the world.

“I am delighted to welcome Yuval, Praful and Netanel into their new roles, which align with our long-term business strategy and pave the way for an exciting future for our company, our employees, partners and businesses we serve,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO.

“Their appointments strengthen our senior management team and support our momentum as we focus on powering commerce for a global customer base and accelerating our product innovation with a focus on high-growth verticals in fast-growing markets. I would also like to thank Mark personally and on behalf of Nuvei for his service, and wish him all the best in his retirement,” stated Fayer.

About Nuvei  

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.

Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.  

