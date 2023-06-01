MONTREAL, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The discussion will begin at 3:40 PM ET and last for approximately 30 minutes. A listen-only audio webcast and archived replay will be accessible in the Events section on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com.
About Nuvei
Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.
For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.
NVEI-IR
CONTACT: Chris Mammone/Anthony Gerstein Nuvei IR@nuvei.com
