NV Gold Shares Listed on OTC are now DTC Eligible

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NV Gold Corporation (TSX.V:NVX) (OTC Pink:NVGLF) (“NV Gold” or the “Company) has been issued DTC (Depository Trust Company) eligibility and now trades in the United States on OTC Markets under the symbol “NVGLF”.

DTC eligibility was obtained by the Company to support its existing U.S. shareholder base and to facilitate trading in the OTC markets. The Company also hopes this will provide additional liquidity for existing shareholders and new investors alike.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries utilizing the prospector generator model. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold’s geological team intends to use its geological database, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to create opportunities for lease or joint venture. NV Gold plans to aggressively acquire additional land positions for the growth of its business.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson

President and CEO

For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

John E. Watson,

Phone: 303.674.9400

Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of trading on the US OTC Pink Market and the potential to sell, lease or joint venture any of the Company’s properties, and other future plans and objectives of the Company, including exploration plans, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.