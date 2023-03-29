HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $11 million in contracts to support utility and transportation infrastructure improvements in California and New Mexico.

“Safe and reliable infrastructure is not dependent on economic conditions, and continuous improvements to infrastructure are required,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased to contribute NV5’s technical expertise to improving energy, transportation, and building safety and reliability in the Western US and across the country.”

A major California utility selected NV5 for approximately $5 million in surveying contract awards to support electrical service reliability. NV5 will provide topographic, boundary, construction, route, and utility inspection surveys as part of utility infrastructure improvements including electrical system hardening, fire mitigation, and utility distribution enhancements.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation awarded NV5 a $3 million contract to provide engineering design services for roadway and alignment improvements on New Mexico State Road 68. The roadway improvements include a full renovation of roadways including ADA compliance services to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

NV5 was also selected by the City of San Diego Development Services Department for a $3 million plan check and inspection services contract. Under the agreement, NV5 will provide multidisciplinary engineering, building and safety plan review, records management, and building inspection services to assist the city with infrastructure and building permit processing.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

