NV5 to Host 2022 Investor Day on Thursday, May 26th

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 am Central Time. The Investor Day will be held at The Glen Club in Glenview, IL during the first round of the NV5 Invitational, an annual event on the PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour schedule.

The 2022 Investor Day will present NV5’s strategic plan to continue driving growth and margins that exceed the industry average. NV5 Chairman and CEO, Dickerson Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Edward Codispoti, will host the event followed by a question and answer session.  

Investor Day will conclude with demonstrations of the technologies that are expected to drive NV5’s continued growth in high-margin geospatial, data analytics, and energy efficiency services for in-person attendees.

In-person attendees must register in advance. To register for the NV5 2022 Investor Day, please visit: www.nv5.com/investordayregistration.

Visitors not attending the in-person event may also follow the investor day via webcast at https://ir.nv5.com.

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central
Location: The Glen Club
  2901 W. Lake Avenue
  Glenview, IL 60026

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company’s services include multiple verticals such as testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

