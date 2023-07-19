EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 20% to $8.83 million from $7.34 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 23% increase in product sales partially offset by a 50% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 6% to $4.40 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $4.14 million, or $0.86 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth for the quarter compared to the prior year,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks of credit losses, risks and uncertainties related to future stock repurchases and dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Product sales $ 8,700,092 $ 7,072,961 Contract research and development 131,322 263,446 Total revenue 8,831,414 7,336,407 Cost of sales 2,079,623 1,651,847 Gross profit 6,751,791 5,684,560 Expenses Research and development 695,992 601,918 Selling, general, and administrative 475,115 371,320 Credit loss expense 212,440 – Total expenses 1,383,547 973,238 Income from operations 5,368,244 4,711,322 Interest income 436,526 283,059 Income before taxes 5,804,770 4,994,381 Provision for income taxes 1,401,040 854,265 Net income $ 4,403,730 $ 4,140,116 Net income per share – basic $ 0.91 $ 0.86 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.86 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,832,166 4,830,826 Diluted 4,840,571 4,830,871

NVE CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30 AND MARCH 31, 2023 (unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,439,933 $ 1,669,896 Marketable securities, short-term (amortized cost of $12,300,315 as of June 30, 2023, and $15,696,135 as of March 31, 2023) 12,173,737 15,513,095 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $227,440 as of June 30, 2023, and $15,000 as of March 31, 2023 5,397,032 6,523,344 Inventories 6,292,162 6,417,010 Prepaid expenses and other assets 707,175 663,459 Total current assets 26,010,039 30,786,804 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 10,488,496 10,484,365 Leasehold improvements 1,956,309 1,956,309 12,444,805 12,440,674 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 11,172,258 11,095,236 Net fixed assets 1,272,547 1,345,438 Deferred tax assets 724,773 572,038 Marketable securities, long-term (amortized cost of $41,447,065 as of June 30, 2023, and $37,495,846 as of March 31, 2023) 39,719,369 36,125,047 Right-of-use asset – operating lease 392,370 425,843 Total assets $ 68,119,098 $ 69,255,170 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 159,155 $ 281,712 Accrued payroll and other 935,621 1,375,250 Operating lease 176,688 175,798 Total current liabilities 1,271,464 1,832,760 Operating lease 301,866 342,908 Total liabilities 1,573,330 2,175,668 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 6,000,000 shares authorized; 4,833,401 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and 4,830,826 as of March 31, 2023 48,334 48,308 Additional paid-in capital 19,423,479 19,295,442 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,448,559 ) (1,213,858 ) Retained earnings 48,522,514 48,949,610 Total shareholders’ equity 66,545,768 67,079,502 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 68,119,098 $ 69,255,170

CONTACT: Daniel A. Baker, President and CEO (952) 829-9217