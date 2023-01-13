Farmington, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global NVH Testing market was valued at US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. NVH testing is a term for testing for noise, vibration, and harshness. NVH testing is the process of making sure that a vehicle’s noise and vibration levels are as good as they can be without affecting the environment inside and outside the vehicle. It is an important step for vehicles that are being designed and built. This test finds things like hums, vibrations, creaks, and rattles in the way a car is made. Also, many parts of cars, like engines and motors, can make loud noises that are hard to deal with. NVH test equipment is used to control these noises.

The NVH testing market is growing because of new rules from the government about making cars quieter and because more and more people want better comfort and luxury features inside their cars. But a rise in the use of rental and used NVH test equipment is slowing the growth of the market.

NVH Testing Market Recent Developments:

In May 2021 , HEAD Acoustics announced a collaboration with BlackBerry QNX to improve sound design workflows for automakers by integrating BlackBerry QNX Active Sound Design software (QNX ASD) with the company’s NVH simulator, PreSense.

In March 2020, Brüel & Kjær released a new version of the NVH simulator, 2019.1. This new version expands your ability to model electric and hybrid vehicles, along with over 200 other enhancements and enhancements.

NVH Testing Market Segmentation Analysis:

During the time frame of the forecast, the hardware segment is expected to continue to make up the largest part of the NVH testing market. The hardware segment of the market has grown because more mechanical and electronic systems with hardware parts are being used in automotive and transportation, aerospace and defence, and industrial equipment. For NVH testing on a large scale, metres, sensors and transducers, analyzers, data acquisition systems, and other parts are used as hardware.

During the forecast period, the market for automotive and transportation is expected to have by far the largest share of the market. The automotive and transportation vertical is growing because technology-driven solutions are becoming more popular in the automotive industry and more applications need NVH testing, such as NVH powertrain testing, impact hammer testing, whole body vibration testing, interior noise testing, and pass-by noise testing. Since electric and hybrid electric vehicles are becoming more popular, manufacturers are coming up with new ways to test these types of vehicles.

Regional Outlook:

Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) testing is most popular in North America. This is because there is a growing demand for high-end cars with advanced infotainment systems and a high adoption rate of these solutions in cars, washing machines, and vacuum cleaners in the region. Europe is expected to grow at a fast rate between 2021 and 2028 because more and more people in the region want quiet machines.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 18.2% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.0 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.5 Billion By Type Hardware, Software By Application Impact Hammer Testing and Powertrain NVH Testing, Environmental Noise Measurement, Noise Source Mapping, Pass-by Noise Testing, Others By End Use Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Consumer Appliances By Companies Honeywell, ESI Group, Thermotron, Erbessed Reliability, Kistler Group, IMV Corporation, Econ Technologies, Polytec, Benstone Instruments, PCB Piezotronics, National Instruments, Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Siemens Plm Software, Head Acoustics, IMC MeÃŸsysteme, Dewesoft, Gras Sound & Vibration, Prosig, M+P International, Signal.X., and others. Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

NVH Testing Market dynamics:

Driver:

The world’s population is being affected by the rise in environmental noise, which is having serious effects on the health of people in many countries. High levels of noise pollution can cause short-term and long-term health problems, such as hearing loss, heart problems, trouble sleeping, poor work, and school performance, etc. The World Health Organization says that by 2021, over 5% of the world’s population, or about 430 million people, will have hearing loss which makes them unable to work. Of these, 34 million are children.

Restraint:

The growth of the NVH testing market has been affected by the fact that used NVH testing equipment is easy to find. Used NVH testing equipment is being used more often than new equipment because it is cheaper, requires less maintenance, and comes in different models with different features. NVH testing equipment can also be rented on a weekly, monthly, or annual basis, giving users different ways to save money. This also makes people less likely to buy new NVH testing equipment, which slows the growth of this market.

Opportunity:

Several companies are coming out with new sensor technologies that can be used in NVH testing equipment. This is good news for companies that offer solutions for NVH testing. For example, Brüel & Kjaer released a 1/4″ low-noise microphone in November 2019. It works best in pressure field applications, such as with couplers, measuring audio devices close to sound ports or flush-mounting. When the operator uses built-in electronic corrections, such as response at different angles of incidence in a free field, corrections in a diffuse field, or grid influence, the microphone can also be used as a general measuring tool.

NVH Testing Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Honeywell, ESI Group, Thermotron, Erbessed Reliability, Kistler Group, IMV Corporation, Econ Technologies, Polytec, Benstone Instruments, PCB Piezotronics, National Instruments, Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Siemens Plm Software, Head Acoustics, IMC MeÃŸsysteme, Dewesoft, Gras Sound & Vibration, Prosig, M+P International, Signal.X., and others.

By Type

Hardware

Software

Application

Impact Hammer Testing and Powertrain NVH Testing

Environmental Noise Measurement

Noise Source Mapping

Pass-by Noise Testing

Others

End Use

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Consumer Appliances

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

