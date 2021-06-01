NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Drives New Wave of Certified Systems from World’s Leading Manufacturers

ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, QCT, Supermicro and More Offering High-Volume x86 Servers; Program Grows to Include 50+ NVIDIA-Certified Systems for Enterprise Data Centers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COMPUTEX — NVIDIA today announced dozens of new servers certified to run NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, marking a rapid expansion of the NVIDIA-Certified Systems ™ program, which has grown to include more than 50 systems from the world’s leading manufacturers.

Coming from Advantech , Altos, ASRock Rack , ASUS , Dell Technologies , GIGABYTE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Lenovo , QCT , Supermicro and others, the growing roster of NVIDIA-Certified Systems includes some of the highest-volume x86 servers used in mainstream data centers — bringing the power of AI to a wide range of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, retail and financial services.

NVIDIA-Certified Systems enable enterprises to support a variety of demanding workloads in traditional data centers and hybrid clouds. These include running the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite of AI and data analytics software on VMware vSphere to deploy an AI-ready enterprise platform that scales AI workloads, NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise for design collaboration and advanced simulation and Red Hat OpenShift for AI development. The systems also allow for seamless integration with Cloudera data engineering and machine learning to deliver models in minutes, rather than hours.

“Enterprises across every industry need to support their innovative work in AI on traditional data center infrastructure,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “The open, growing ecosystem of NVIDIA-Certified Systems provides unprecedented customer choice in servers validated by NVIDIA to power world-class AI.”

Broad Range of NVIDIA-Certified Systems for Accelerated Computing

NVIDIA-Certified Systems undergo rigorous testing and adhere to NVIDIA’s design best practices for performance, security and scalability. Available at a wide range of price and performance levels, the systems feature NVIDIA A100 , A40 , A30 or A10 Tensor Core GPUs as well as NVIDIA BlueField®-2 DPUs or NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 adapters.

For advanced AI training and cloud computing services, Dell Technologies, HPE, Nettrix and Supermicro are the latest to offer newly certified servers based on the NVIDIA HGX ™ accelerated computing platform. These provide leading AI performance with four or eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs, NVIDIA NVLink ® GPU interconnects, NVIDIA InfiniBand networking, and NVIDIA’s AI and HPC software stack.

First NVIDIA-Certified Systems Boost Security with BlueField-2 DPUs

New servers from several of the world’s leading systems manufacturers will debut later this year in a new category of NVIDIA-Certified Systems featuring BlueField-2 DPUs, or data processing units , to enable breakthrough networking, storage and security performance.

By offloading tasks from the CPU, a single BlueField-2 DPU can provide the same data center services that could require up to 125 CPU cores, freeing up server CPU cycles to run a broad range of business-critical applications.

BlueField-2 DPUs are broadly supported by software infrastructure leaders, including RedHat and VMware. To assist developers building BlueField-2 DPU-powered applications, Red Hat is providing them, at no cost, Red Hat Developer subscriptions for Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

NVIDIA Certification Expands to Arm CPU Servers Coming in 2022

Expanding the Arm® ecosystem into the enterprise for high-performance AI computing, GIGABYTE and Wiwynn plan to offer new servers featuring Arm Neoverse™-based CPUs as well as NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs or BlueField-2 DPUs, or both. The servers are expected to be available next year and be submitted for NVIDIA certification as they come to market.

GIGABYTE is teaming with NVIDIA to offer an Arm HPC Developer Kit to provide an integrated hardware and software platform for HPC, AI and scientific computing application development. Validated by NVIDIA to meet demanding HPC application requirements, the platform features an Arm Neoverse-based Ampere® Altra® processor from Ampere Computing, two A100 GPUs, two BlueField-2 DPUs and the NVIDIA HPC SDK .

Availability

NVIDIA-Certified Systems featuring NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs are available now. Systems featuring NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs will be available later this year. Systems based on Arm CPUs will be available in 2022.

Qualified developers can apply now for the NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer kit.

