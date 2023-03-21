Microsoft Azure to Host NVIDIA DGX Cloud for AI Supercomputing, and NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud for Building and Operating 3D Worlds; Companies to Connect Omniverse Platform to Microsoft 365 Applications

NVIDIA and Microsoft Collaborate on Industrial Metaverse and AI An Accenture demo, shown at GTC and running on Omniverse Cloud in Microsoft Azure, shows three parties collaborating in real time in Microsoft Teams on a factory scene in NVIDIA Omniverse.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTC — NVIDIA today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to provide hundreds of millions of Microsoft enterprise users with access to powerful industrial metaverse and AI supercomputing resources via the cloud.

Microsoft Azure will host two new cloud offerings from NVIDIA: NVIDIA Omniverse™ Cloud , a platform-as-a-service giving instant access to a full-stack environment to design, develop, deploy and manage industrial metaverse applications; and NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud , an AI supercomputing service that gives enterprises immediate access to the infrastructure and software needed to train advanced models for generative AI and other groundbreaking applications.

Additionally, the companies are bringing together their productivity and 3D collaboration platforms by connecting Microsoft 365 applications — such as Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint — with NVIDIA Omniverse ™, a platform for building and operating 3D industrial metaverse applications.

The collaboration will accelerate enterprises’ ability to digitalize their operations, engage in the industrial metaverse and train advanced models for generative AI and other applications.

“The world’s largest companies are racing to digitalize every aspect of their business and reinvent themselves into software-defined technology companies,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI and Omniverse supercharge industrial digitalization. Building NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud within Microsoft Azure brings customers the best of our combined capabilities.”

“The next wave of computing is being born, between next-generation immersive experiences and advanced foundational AI models, we see the emergence of a new computing platform,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “Together with NVIDIA, we’re focused on both building out services that bridge the digital and physical worlds to automate, simulate and predict every business process, and bringing the most powerful AI supercomputer to customers globally.”

With Omniverse connected to Azure Cloud Services Digital Twins and Internet of Things , companies can link real-time data from sensors in the physical world to their digital replicas. This will enable enterprises to build and operate more accurate, dynamic, fully functional 3D digital twins that automatically respond to changes in their physical environments. Azure provides the cloud infrastructure and capabilities needed to deploy enterprise services at scale, including security, identity and storage.

A GTC keynote demo developed by Accenture amplifies the utility of integrating NVIDIA Omniverse with Microsoft Teams to enable real-time 3D collaboration. Running on Omniverse Cloud, and leveraging a Teams Meeting featuring Live Share , the Accenture demo showcases how this integration can shorten the time between decision-making, action and feedback.

Omniverse Cloud, powered by NVIDIA OVX™ computing systems , will be available on Azure in the second half of the year.

DGX Cloud will be available running in Azure beginning next quarter, providing enterprises with dedicated clusters of NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing and software, rented on a monthly basis.

Learn more about the collaboration and watch the GTC keynote . Register free for GTC to attend Omniverse sessions with NVIDIA and industry leaders.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Kasia Johnston

Senior PR Manager

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-415-813-8859

kasiaj@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits and impact of NVIDIA’s collaboration with Microsoft, including Microsoft Azure hosting NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud and NVIDIA DGX Cloud, and connecting Microsoft 365 applications with NVIDIA Omniverse; the benefits, impact and performance of NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud and NVIDIA DGX Cloud and their availability on Azure; the world’s largest companies racing to digitalize every aspect of their business and reinvent themselves into software-defined technology companies; NVIDIA AI and Omniverse supercharging industrial digitalization; building NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud within Microsoft Azure bringing customers the best of combined capabilities; the next wave of computing being born; the emergence of a new computing platform; and building out services that bridge the digital and physical worlds and bringing the most powerful AI supercomputer to customers globally are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA OVX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d7308c4-6795-4a9f-b8b6-5db0a78f3c0e