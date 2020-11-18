NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

Record revenue of $4.73 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier

Record Gaming revenue of $2.27 billion, up 37 percent from a year earlier

Record Data Center revenue of $1.90 billion, up 162 percent from a year earlier

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the third quarter ended October 25, 2020, of $4.73 billion, up 57 percent from $3.01 billion a year earlier, and up 22 percent from $3.87 billion in the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $2.12, up 46 percent from $1.45 a year ago, and up 114 percent from $0.99 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.91, up 63 percent from $1.78 a year earlier, and up 33 percent from $2.18 in the previous quarter.

“NVIDIA is firing on all cylinders, achieving record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and overall,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU provides our largest-ever generational leap and demand is overwhelming. NVIDIA RTX has made ray tracing the new standard in gaming.

“We are continuing to raise the bar with NVIDIA AI. Our A100 compute platform is ramping fast, with the top cloud companies deploying it globally. We swept the industry AI inference benchmark, and our customers are moving some of the world’s most popular AI services into production, powered by NVIDIA technology.

“We announced the NVIDIA DPU programmable data center processor, and the planned acquisition of Arm, creator of the world’s most popular CPU. We are positioning NVIDIA for the age of AI, when computing will extend from the cloud to trillions of devices.”

NVIDIA paid $99 million in quarterly cash dividends in the third quarter. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on December 29, 2020, to all shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except

earnings per share) Q3 FY21 Q2 FY21 Q3 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $4,726 $3,866 $3,014 Up 22% Up 57% Gross margin 62.6 % 58.8 % 63.6 % Up 380 bps Down 100 bps Operating expenses $1,562 $1,624 $989 Down 4% Up 58% Operating income $1,398 $651 $927 Up 115% Up 51% Net income $1,336 $622 $899 Up 115% Up 49% Diluted earnings per share $2.12 $0.99 $1.45 Up 114% Up 46%

Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except

earnings per share) Q3 FY21 Q2 FY21 Q3 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $4,726 $3,866 $3,014 Up 22% Up 57% Gross margin 65.5 % 66.0 % 64.1 % Down 50 bps Up 140 bps Operating expenses $1,101 $1,035 $774 Up 6% Up 42% Operating income $1,993 $1,516 $1,156 Up 31% Up 72% Net income $1,834 $1,366 $1,103 Up 34% Up 66% Diluted earnings per share $2.91 $2.18 $1.78 Up 33% Up 63%

NVIDIA’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $4.80 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 62.8 percent and 65.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.64 billion and $1.18 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $55 million.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 8 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Highlights

During the third quarter, NVIDIA announced a definitive agreement to acquire Arm Limited from SoftBank Capital Limited and SVF Holdco (UK) Limited in a transaction valued at $40 billion. The transaction will combine NVIDIA’s leading AI computing platform with Arm’s vast ecosystem to create the premier computing company for the age of AI. The transaction ― which is expected to be immediately accretive to NVIDIA’s non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per share ― is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2022.

NVIDIA also announced plans to build a world-class AI lab in Cambridge , England ― including a powerful AI supercomputer based on NVIDIA and Arm technology ― and provide research fellowships and partnerships with local institutions and AI training courses. Separately, it plans to build Cambridge-1, the U.K.’s most powerful AI supercomputer, based on an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ system and designed for AI research in healthcare and drug discovery.

NVIDIA also achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

Third-quarter revenue was a record $1.90 billion, up 8 percent from the previous quarter and up 162 percent from a year earlier.

Shared news that Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure announced general availability of cloud computing instances based on the NVIDIA A100™ GPU, following Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

Announced the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Solution for Enterprise ― the world’s first turnkey AI infrastructure ― which is expected to be installed by yearend in Korea, the U.K., India and Sweden.

Solution for Enterprise ― the world’s first turnkey AI infrastructure ― which is expected to be installed by yearend in Korea, the U.K., India and Sweden. Announced that five supercomputers backed by EuroHPC ― including “Leonardo,” the world’s fastest AI supercomputer built by the Italian inter-university consortium CINECA ― will use NVIDIA’s data center accelerators or networking.

Introduced the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU (data processing unit) ― supported by NVIDIA DOCA™, a novel data-center-infrastructure-on-a-chip architecture ― to bring breakthrough networking, storage and security performance to every data center.

BlueField-2 (data processing unit) ― supported by DOCA™, a novel data-center-infrastructure-on-a-chip architecture ― to bring breakthrough networking, storage and security performance to every data center. Announced a broad partnership with VMware to create an end-to-end enterprise platform for AI and a new architecture for data center, cloud and edge using NVIDIA DPUs, benefiting 300,000-plus VMware customers.

Unveiled NVIDIA Maxine™, an AI video-streaming platform that enhances streaming quality and offers such AI-powered features as gaze correction, super-resolution, noise cancellation and face relighting.

Introduced the NVIDIA RTX ™ A6000 and NVIDIA A40 ™ GPUs, built on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and featuring new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and CUDA® cores.

GPUs, built on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and featuring new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and CUDA® cores. Extended its lead on MLPerf performance benchmarks for inference, winning every test across all six application areas for data center and edge computing systems.

performance benchmarks for inference, winning every test across all six application areas for data center and edge computing systems. Announced a partnership with GSK to integrate computing platforms for imaging, genomics and AI into the drug and vaccine discovery process.

Introduced at SC20, three powerful advances in AI technology: the NVIDIA® A100 80GB GPU, powering the NVIDIA HGX™ AI supercomputing platform with twice the memory of its predecessor; the NVIDIA DGX Station™ A100 , the world’s only petascale workgroup server, for machine learning and data science workloads; and the next generation of NVIDIA ® Mellanox ® InfiniBand, for the fastest networking performance.

Gaming

Third-quarter revenue was a record $2.27 billion, up 37 percent from the previous quarter and up 37 percent from a year earlier.

Unveiled the GeForce RTX ® 30 Series GPUs, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the second generation of RTX, with up to 2x the performance of the previous Turing-based generation.

30 Series GPUs, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the second generation of RTX, with up to 2x the performance of the previous Turing-based generation. Announced that Fortnite ― the world’s most popular video game ― will support NVIDIA RTX real-time ray tracing and DLSS AI super-resolution, joining more than two dozen other titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Introduced NVIDIA Reflex™, a suite of technologies that improves reaction time in games by reducing system latency, which is available in Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, among other titles.

Unveiled NVIDIA Broadcast™, a plugin that enhances microphone, speaker and webcam quality with RTX-accelerated AI effects.

Professional Visualization

Third-quarter revenue was $236 million, up 16 percent from the previous quarter and down 27 percent from a year earlier.

Brought to open beta NVIDIA Omniverse™, the world’s first NVIDIA RTX-based 3D simulation and collaboration platform.

Announced NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima™, enabling creators with video game assets animated by NVIDIA AI technologies.

Collaborated with Adobe to bring GPU-accelerated neural filters to Adobe Photoshop AI-powered tools.

Automotive

Third-quarter revenue was $125 million, up 13 percent from the previous quarter and down 23 percent from a year earlier.

Announced with Mercedes-Benz that NVIDIA is powering the next-generation MBUX AI cockpit system, to be featured first in the new S-class sedan, with such features as an augmented reality heads-up display, AI voice assistant and interactive graphics.

Announced with Hyundai Motor Group that the Korean automaker’s entire lineup of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models will come standard with NVIDIA DRIVE™ in-vehicle infotainment systems, starting in 2022.

Announced that China’s Li Auto will develop its next generation of electric vehicles using NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™, a software-defined platform for autonomous vehicles.

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. In order for NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, legal settlement costs, losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, October 27, October 25, October 27, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 4,726 $ 3,014 $ 11,672 $ 7,813 Cost of revenue 1,766 1,098 4,432 3,060 Gross profit 2,960 1,916 7,240 4,753 Operating expenses Research and development 1,047 712 2,778 2,091 Sales, general and administrative 515 277 1,437 806 Total operating expenses 1,562 989 4,215 2,897 Income from operations 1,398 927 3,025 1,856 Interest income 7 45 50 137 Interest expense (53 ) (13 ) (131 ) (39 ) Other, net (4 ) – (5 ) – Other income (expense), net (50 ) 32 (86 ) 98 Income before income tax 1,348 959 2,939 1,954 Income tax expense 12 60 64 109 Net income $ 1,336 $ 899 $ 2,875 $ 1,845 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.16 $ 1.47 $ 4.67 $ 3.03 Diluted $ 2.12 $ 1.45 $ 4.59 $ 2.99 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 618 610 616 609 Diluted 630 618 626 617

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) October 25, January 26,

2020 2020

ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 10,139 $ 10,897 Accounts receivable, net 2,546 1,657 Inventories 1,495 979 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213 157 Total current assets 14,393 13,690 Property and equipment, net 2,059 1,674 Operating lease assets 681 618 Goodwill 4,193 618 Intangible assets, net 2,861 49 Deferred income tax assets 666 548 Other assets 2,028 118 Total assets $ 26,881 $ 17,315 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,097 $ 687 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,574 1,097 Short-term debt 998 – Total current liabilities 3,669 1,784 Long-term debt 5,963 1,991 Long-term operating lease liabilities 604 561 Other long-term liabilities 1,311 775 Total liabilities 11,547 5,111 Shareholders’ equity 15,334 12,204 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 26,881 $ 17,315

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, October 27, October 25, October 27, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,336 $ 899 $ 2,875 $ 1,845 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 299 92 810 275 Stock-based compensation expense 383 223 981 624 Deferred income taxes (53 ) 22 (117 ) (5 ) Other 2 3 (2 ) 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (463 ) 106 (667 ) (32 ) Inventories (93 ) 152 (190 ) 531 Prepaid expenses and other assets (443 ) 19 (409 ) 55 Accounts payable 225 135 289 91 Accrued and other current liabilities 31 (23 ) 111 (103 ) Other long-term liabilities 55 12 74 10 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,279 1,640 3,755 3,296 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 4,133 1,153 5,165 4,744 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 243 211 502 3,363 Purchases of marketable securities (4,554 ) – (12,840 ) (1,461 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,353 ) – (8,524 ) – Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (473 ) (104 ) (845 ) (344 ) Investments and other, net 3 (3 ) (4 ) (6 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,001 ) 1,257 (16,546 ) 6,296 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 96 63 190 146 Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (298 ) (203 ) (716 ) (463 ) Dividends paid (99 ) (97 ) (296 ) (292 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs – – 4,971 – Other – – (3 ) – Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (301 ) (237 ) 4,146 (609 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,023 ) 2,660 (8,645 ) 8,983 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,274 7,105 10,896 782 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,251 $ 9,765 $ 2,251 $ 9,765

NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, July 26, October 27, October 25, October 27, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 2,960 $ 2,275 $ 1,916 $ 7,240 $ 4,753 GAAP gross margin 62.6 % 58.8 % 63.6 % 62.0 % 60.8 % Acquisition-related and other costs (B) 86 245 – 331 – Stock-based compensation expense (A) 28 14 15 62 27 Legal settlement costs 21 17 – 38 11 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,095 $ 2,551 $ 1,931 $ 7,671 $ 4,791 Non-GAAP gross margin 65.5 % 66.0 % 64.1 % 65.7 % 61.3 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,562 $ 1,624 $ 989 $ 4,215 $ 2,897 Stock-based compensation expense (A) (355 ) (360 ) (208 ) (919 ) (597 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (B) (106 ) (229 ) (7 ) (338 ) (22 ) Legal settlement costs – – – – (2 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,101 $ 1,035 $ 774 $ 2,958 $ 2,276 GAAP income from operations $ 1,398 $ 651 $ 927 $ 3,025 $ 1,856 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 595 865 229 1,689 659 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,993 $ 1,516 $ 1,156 $ 4,714 $ 2,515 GAAP other income (expense), net $ (50 ) $ (42 ) $ 32 $ (86 ) $ 98 Losses from non-affiliated investments 4 2 – 9 1 Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 1 1 1 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (45 ) $ (39 ) $ 33 $ (76 ) $ 100 GAAP net income $ 1,336 $ 622 $ 899 $ 2,875 $ 1,845 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 600 868 230 1,699 660 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (102 ) (124 ) (26 ) (255 ) (97 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,834 $ 1,366 $ 1,103 $ 4,319 $ 2,408 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 2.12 $ 0.99 $ 1.45 $ 4.59 $ 2.99 Non-GAAP $ 2.91 $ 2.18 $ 1.78 $ 6.90 $ 3.90 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 630 626 618 626 617 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,279 $ 1,566 $ 1,640 $ 3,755 $ 3,296 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (473 ) (217 ) (104 ) (845 ) (344 ) Free cash flow $ 806 $ 1,349 $ 1,536 $ 2,910 $ 2,952 (A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, July 26, October 27, October 25, October 27, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 28 $ 14 $ 15 $ 62 $ 27 Research and development $ 232 $ 228 $ 141 $ 594 $ 400 Sales, general and administrative $ 123 $ 132 $ 67 $ 325 $ 197 (B) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include amortization of intangible assets, inventory step-up, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges presented as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 25, July 26, October 27, October 25, October 27, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 86 $ 245 $ – $ 331 $ – Research and development $ 2 $ 3 $ 1 $ 7 $ 4 Sales, general and administrative $ 104 $ 226 $ 6 $ 331 $ 18 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).

NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q4 FY2021 Outlook ($ in millions) GAAP gross margin 62.8 % Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 2.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 65.5 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,640 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (460 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,180

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI ― the next era of computing ― with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

