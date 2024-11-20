SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the third quarter ended October 27, 2024, of $35.1 billion, up 17% from the previous quarter and up 94% from a year ago.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends - November 20, 2024
- Quorum Announces Q3 2024 Results - November 20, 2024
- Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024 - November 20, 2024