NVIDIA Announces Investor Day for Financial Community

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVIDIA will present the following virtual event for the financial community:

NVIDIA Investor Day

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time

The event takes place as NVIDIA hosts its virtual GTC conference, from March 21-24, and immediately follows the keynote address by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Interested parties can view a live webcast of NVIDIA’s Investor Day presentation, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

Individuals can register for GTC here and watch the keynote online without registering here.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Stephanie Matthew
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
+1-408-646-3359
Smatthew@NVIDIA.com

© 2022 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo] are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

