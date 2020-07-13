Breaking News
NVIDIA Names John Dabiri to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors John Dabiri, the Centennial Professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology, where he previously served as dean of Students and chair of the Faculty Board.

Dabiri, age 40, recently returned to Caltech after four years at Stanford University, where he was a professor of civil and environmental engineering and of mechanical engineering. He heads the Dabiri Lab, which conducts research at the intersections of fluid mechanics, energy and environment, and biology.

“John is an outstanding addition to our board of directors,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “He is an extraordinary researcher and leader. He will bring unique perspectives and insight to our work serving industries grounded in the fundamental sciences.”

In 2010, Dabiri received a MacArthur Fellowship, known as a “genius grant,” for his work in theoretical engineering. Among other honors, he received an Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award and a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. In 2014, he was elected a fellow of the American Physical Society. He serves on the National Academies’ Committee on Science, Technology and Law.

Dabiri holds a Ph.D. in bioengineering and an MS in aeronautics from Caltech, and a BSE in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Princeton University.

His appointment expands NVIDIA’s board to 12 members.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

