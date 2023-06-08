SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVIDIA today announced it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online on Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m. PT. The meeting will take place virtually at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVDA2023 .

Stockholders will need their control number included in their notice or proxy card to access the meeting, and may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting. Non-stockholders are welcome to attend by going to the above link and registering under “Guest Login.”

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the company’s Proxy Statement filed on May 8, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement is available at www.nvidia.com/proxy .

A replay of the 2023 annual meeting webcast will be available until June 21, 2024, at www.nvidia.com/proxy .

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the industrial metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/

