NW Natural Holdings Recognized for Gender Diversity in the Boardroom

PORTLAND, Ore., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third consecutive year, Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN), was recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a Winning “W” company for 2019.

Women on Boards is a non-profit dedicated to creating gender diversity at the executive level and urges corporations to meet or exceed 20% women on their boards by the year 2020.

Due to its high percentage of female board members, NW Natural Holdings was recognized as a “shining example of enlightened business leadership,” along with the 52% of Russell 3000 companies that are currently “W” companies.

NW Natural Holdings 12-member board includes four women with diverse professional backgrounds: Martha L. “Stormy” Byorum, chief executive officer of Cori Investment Advisors, LLC; Monica Enand, founder and chief executive officer, Zapproved; Jane L. Peverett, former president and chief executive officer, British Columbia Transmission Corporation; and Malia H. Wasson, president, Sand Creek Advisors LLC.

“We’re pleased that our commitment to gender diversity at the company’s highest level has been acknowledged,” says said Tod Hamachek, chairman of the board, NW Natural. “I am genuinely grateful to and inspired by our women board members who bring deep experience and insight to our corporate governance process.”

About NW Natural Holdings
Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 760,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 61,000 people through about 25,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Melissa Moore, 503-818-9845 pager, [email protected]
