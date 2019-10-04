Breaking News
NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 5

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its third quarter and year-to-date earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at nwnaturalholdings.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10135561. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural Holdings
Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through more than 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon of which 4 Bcf supports renewables.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution service to approximately 45,000 people through 17,700 connections. To date, NW Natural Water has acquired seven water distribution utilities and a wastewater company with several additional acquisitions pending. Upon closing current outstanding transactions, cumulatively, NW Natural Water expects to have invested $70 million and serve nearly 47,000 people through approximately 18,300 connections in the Pacific Northwest. Additional information regarding our water business is available at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Investor Contact: Nikki Sparley
Phone: 503-721-2530
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact: Melissa Moore
Phone: 503-220-2436
Email: [email protected]

