Breaking News
Home / Top News / NXP Accelerates UWB-based Mobile Payment Innovation with NTT DOCOMO and Sony

NXP Accelerates UWB-based Mobile Payment Innovation with NTT DOCOMO and Sony

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Demonstration shows secure, convenient hands-free check-out and unique, location-based marketing services

NXP Accelerates UWB-based Mobile Payment Innovation with NTT DOCOMO and Sony

Demonstration shows secure, convenient hands-free check-out and unique, location-based marketing services

Demonstration shows secure, convenient hands-free check-out and unique, location-based marketing services

TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced its Ultra-Wideband (UWB) solution will be leveraged for a live mobile payment demonstration by NTT DOCOMO, INC., and Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Inc. (Sony).

With the recent announcement of NXP’s chipset for mobile devices, NXP continues to tie out support from ecosystem leaders across mobile, IoT and automotive makers to cultivate the UWB ecosystem and harness the precise real-time localization capabilities augmented by NXP’s unique, secure UWB portfolio.

The smart retail demonstration orchestrated by DOCOMO and Sony shows intuitive, effortless connectivity experiences using UWB technology and the possibility of its impact and benefit to FeliCa®-based services which spans transportation, in-store payments, building access and more.

“Our demonstration showcases mobile payment, advertisement and smart key applications to present a framework that helps developers, manufacturers and service providers better serve people,” said Takeshi Higuchi, General Manager of Communication Device Development Department at DOCOMO. “We’re excited to collaborate with NXP and Sony to explore more convenient and valuable consumer experiences.”

“NXP has always shared the same vision with us to provide global tourists and mobile phone owners in Japan an integrated, rapid, secure and contactless experience for payment, ticketing, and other popular use cases,” said Toyoaki Kobayashi, Deputy Senior General Manager, FeliCa Business Division at Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. “The demonstrated use cases utilizing fine-ranging capabilities can deliver further benefits derived from FeliCa-based services.”

“DOCOMO and Sony have long demonstrated their innovative leadership in bringing new forms of payment and value-added services to people,” said Charles Dachs, vice president and general manager of Secure Embedded Transactions at NXP. “We’re excited to work with these leaders to demonstrate sophisticated UWB-based use cases that will blend seamlessly into people’s lives.” 

The smart retail demonstration tracks user movement and positioning to showcase the versatile benefits of UWB’s 360 degree positioning, location accuracy of a few centimeters, and spatial context awareness that can be purpose-built for personalized advertising and marketing. Additionally it showcases UWB’s complementary and ubiquitous capability to enhance and interoperate with existing wireless technologies on the narrowband spectrum including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Near Field Communications (NFC). Embedded with end-to-end secure hardware and software for payment, authentication and identification, the UWB-based showcase includes secure, convenient, hands-free check-out for in-store purchase and drive-through payment experiences. 

SHOWCASE:

The demonstration of UWB-based mobile payment and targeted marketing on digital advertising signs will be demonstrated at DOCOMO Open House 2020 on JAN 23 to 24 in 2020.

LINKS for further information on UWB:
NXP Ultra-Wideband: www.nxp.com/uwb
Both Sony and NXP are members of the FiRa Consortium, working groups dedicated to the development of seamless user experiences using UWB Technology.
For more information of the FiRa Consortium: https://www.firaconsortium.org/

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. FeliCa is a trademark of Sony Corporation. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:                                                        

Americas Japan        
Tate Tran  Kiyomi Masuda        
Tel: +1 408-802-0602 Tel: + 050-3823-7031        
Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]        

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5752d90-de77-49e4-b3af-921d6470c41e

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.