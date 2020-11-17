Breaking News
NXP Collaborates with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Extend Connected Vehicle Opportunities

NXP Collaborates with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Extend Connected Vehicle Opportunities

New collaboration aims to deliver a secure, edge-to-cloud compute solution for next-generation vehicles that can enable new cloud-powered services to benefit carmakers, their business partners and consumers alike.

  • Vehicle edge-to-cloud compute solution aims to enable new automotive industry revenue opportunities
  • Sets foundation for data-driven services and enhancements that offer differentiation and cost reduction such as predictive maintenance
  • Expands access to vehicle Big Data and streamlines machine learning life cycle to accelerate vehicle development and post-sale vehicle enhancements

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NXP Semiconductors has announced a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) focused on extending the opportunities of connected vehicles. The collaboration aims to deliver a secure, edge-to-cloud compute solution for next-generation vehicles that can enable new cloud-powered services to benefit carmakers, their business partners and consumers alike.

Data will fuel future vehicle innovations as the automotive industry shifts focus from horsepower to compute power. This transformation has the potential to deliver valuable vehicle insights and drive new data-driven service revenue. Expanded access to real-time, vehicle-wide data, secure connectivity to cloud services and streamlined machine learning (ML) can accelerate the shift and enable intelligent vehicles that improve over their lifetime through remote updates.

To realize the promising services of future connected vehicles, the automotive industry requires a new type of compute solution with centralized access to vehicle-wide data that can work securely and collaboratively with the cloud. The integration of AWS edge and cloud services with NXP’s new S32G vehicle network processor for service-oriented gateways addresses the challenge.

“NXP is pleased to collaborate with AWS to help our automotive customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by unlocking the value of vehicle data and leveraging edge-to-cloud services,” said Henri Ardevol, executive vice president and general manager of Automotive Processing at NXP Semiconductors, “We see the opportunity to help them make impactful improvements throughout vehicle life cycles with new vehicle data insights and the ability to make continuous improvements using machine learning and over-the-air updates.”

Real-time vehicle insights can drive a myriad of new use cases and services. For example, carmakers can monitor for potential component failures before a repair is needed, prevent costly warranty repairs and recalls, optimize the supply chain and improve the customer experience by minimizing service visits.

Mobility and insurance companies can leverage expanded data to create new business models and provide cost-reduction benefits to drivers according to vehicle condition and driving behavior. Carmakers can offer attractive services that leverage vehicle sensors and other data to create new user experiences and capabilities such as remote viewing inside and around the vehicle for convenience, safety and security.

The NXP S32G processor leverages AWS IoT Greengrass and AWS IoT Core for vehicle and cloud data processing and storage, as well as Amazon SageMaker and Amazon SageMaker Neo to build, train and deploy optimized ML models. Deep learning inferencing in the vehicle is supported by NXP’s ASPICE-qualified eIQ Auto toolkit. Initial S32G platforms have been qualified for AWS IoT Greengrass, and Yocto meta-layer support is available to enable automotive customer innovations today.

NXP and AWS will present a webinar to discuss the connected vehicle solution and demonstrate a Connected Electric Vehicle (EV) Management System on November 19th at 11am EST.

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Europe/United States
Jason Deal
Tel: +44 771 5228414
[email protected]

 Greater China / Asia
Ming Yue
Tel: +86 21 2205 2690
[email protected]

NXP- Automotive

NXP- Corporate

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ce11fc2-f73a-414a-b4a6-d7de051564a1

