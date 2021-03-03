Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NXP Semiconductors and Morgan Stanley to Present Industrial & IoT Edge Processing Teach-In

NXP Semiconductors and Morgan Stanley to Present Industrial & IoT Edge Processing Teach-In

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s innovative edge processing solutions for the Industrial & IoT end-market. The call will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The call will be co-hosted by Ron Martino, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Edge Processing at NXP, and Craig Hettenbach, Executive Director and Research Analyst, Morgan Stanley Investment Research.

Conference Call Registration:
Interested parties are requested to pre-register with Morgan Stanley for the event at https://cvent.me/7yQW0D to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.

The call will be recorded and a replay available for 30-days by at https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1439326&tp_key=ad8abb087a

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

   
For further information, please contact:
   
Investors: Media:
Jeff Palmer Jacey Zuniga
[email protected] [email protected]
+1 408 518 5411 +1 512 895 7398
   

NXP-CORP

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.