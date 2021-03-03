NXP Semiconductors and Morgan Stanley to Present Industrial & IoT Edge Processing Teach-In

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s innovative edge processing solutions for the Industrial & IoT end-market. The call will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
The call will be co-hosted by Ron Martino, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Edge Processing at NXP, and Craig Hettenbach, Executive Director and Research Analyst, Morgan Stanley Investment Research.
Conference Call Registration:
Interested parties are requested to pre-register with Morgan Stanley for the event at https://cvent.me/7yQW0D to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.
The call will be recorded and a replay available for 30-days by at https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1439326&tp_key=ad8abb087a
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.
|For further information, please contact:
|Investors:
|Media:
|Jeff Palmer
|Jacey Zuniga
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|+1 408 518 5411
|+1 512 895 7398
NXP-CORP
