Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NXP Supplies Murata with RF Front-end ICs for Wi-Fi 6 Modules

NXP Supplies Murata with RF Front-end ICs for Wi-Fi 6 Modules

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Companies combine NXP’s front-end ICs (FEIC) and Murata’s integration expertise to deliver small, ultra-compact RF modules for Wi-Fi 6

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it has collaborated with Murata, a system-in-package integrator for 5G mobile platforms,  to deliver the industry’s first radio frequency (RF) front-end modules designed with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standards. Together, the companies are delivering a solution that can reduce design times, improve time-to-market and save board space in next generation Wi-Fi 6 implementations.

The NXP FEIC is tightly packed in a chip scale package (CSP) suitable for module integration and can support various 5G smartphones and portable computing devices. Additionally, it enables high performance 2×2 multiple input multiple output (MIMO) functionality.

“Murata is very pleased to work with NXP to develop RF front-end modules for Wi-Fi 6 platforms — NXP’s monolithic front-end ICs are fully verified in leading Wi-Fi 6 platforms and offer perfect flexibility in terms of size and integration,” said Katsuhiko Fujikawa, R&D Manager of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. “We plan to continue working with NXP and hope to develop newer modules in forthcoming years that support new spectrums and standards.”

“Working with Murata helps manufacturers deliver a highly integrated, fully tested and qualified solution for 5G devices while providing the highest performance and smallest size to meet rapidly rising global demand for Wi-Fi 6,” said Paul Hart, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NXP’s Radio Frequency business. “No other chipmaker in the industry today can provide a comparable solution to meet demands of rapid deployments.” 

About NXP’s WLAN11ax Portfolio
NXP enables the next step in Wi-Fi 6 implementations by providing a high performance WLAN11ax portfolio to support customers in fulfilling the ever-increasing need for more bandwidth. By providing both the 2.4 GHz and the 5 GHz bands that fit the 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 standard, NXP offers a flexible portfolio that scales across these specifications.

NXP offers 2×2 MIMO support for IEEE802.11a/n/ac/ax applications. To learn more about NXP’s growing wireless local area network (WLAN) portfolio visit, http://www.nxp.com/products/rf/wlan-front-end-modules:WLAN-FRONTEND-MODULES.   

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All rights reserved. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:                                                        

Americas Japan Greater China / Asia      
Tate Tran Kiyomi Masuda Ming Yue      
Tel: +1 408-802-0602 Tel: +81 70-3627-6472 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690      
Email: [email protected]  Email: [email protected]  Email: [email protected]      
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.