MESA, Ariz., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a U.S. technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs for advanced energy storage systems, megawatt charging stations, and mobility solutions, today announced its successful demonstration of North American Charging Standard (NACS) capability. Following Nxu’s endorsement of the industry’s move to NACS last month, the Company further demonstrated its commitment to developing standard-agnostic charging solutions by integrating the NACS charging cable and connector into its proprietary megawatt-plus charging and energy infrastructure solutions.

Furthering its mission to accelerate mass market adoption of electric vehicles, Nxu is developing innovative megawatt-plus charging and energy infrastructure solutions. The Company’s standard-agnostic charging solutions will optimize interoperability and offer the maximum amount of power accepted by each vehicle.

“The current state of the North American charging infrastructure is inadequate to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and one of the most pressing issues is to meet the demand for reliable charging solutions,” said Mark Hanchett, founder, chairman, and CEO of Nxu. “At Nxu, we are seizing this opportunity to further advance electrification across a diverse set of market segments by rapidly implementing the next-generation charging solutions necessary to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.”

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology company leveraging its intellectual property and U.S.-manufactured battery innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry leading battery cell and pack technologies, grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure, platform and medium-duty electric mobility solutions, and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com .

