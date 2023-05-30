Nxu CEO, President, and CFO to Attend Prominent Investor Events

Mark Hanchett, Founder and CEO of Nxu Mark Hanchett has over ten years of product development experience with 16 successful electromechanical and software product launches that have already created significant change in the world. Mark Hanchett brings a passion for solving hard problems in product strategy, design, manufacturing, and business operations, while continuously driving a focus on the best possible customer experience. Mark has served as Founder, Director, and CEO of Atlis (now Nxu) since inception in 2016. Before starting Atlis, Mark was a director at Axon Enterprise Inc from 2012 to 2017, leading teams in the development of innovative hardware and software products for law enforcement. From 2007 to 2012, he served as a senior mechanical engineer and project manager, leading cross-functional teams through design and development of innovative conductive electrical weapons at Axon Enterprise Inc.

Annie Pratt, President of Nxu Annie is a creative problem solver with a background in product management, design, and business. After studying Product Design at Stanford’s design school, she kicked off her career as a Product Manager at Axon Enterprise from 2014-2016, launching in-car video solutions for law enforcement. From 2016-2019 she served as the Director of Consumer Products at Axon, where she built an independent business unit on its own P&L with dedicated sales, customer service, marketing, product development, manufacturing, and quality functions. That Consumer business unit doubled both revenue and profit in three years. Annie joined Atlis (now Nxu) as Chief of Staff in 2019 and has served as the company’s President since April 2020, where she has run marketing, sales, finance, people operations, and legal functions.

Apoorv Dwivedi, CFO of Nxu Apoorv leads our finance function and ensures that Atlis (now Nxu) continues to optimize capital and resources as we grow. He brings extensive finance and corporate strategy experience from Fortune 100 companies across multiple industries that include automotive, technology, financial services, retail, and industrial. Prior to Atlis, from 2019 to 2022, Apoorv was the Director of Finance for Cox Automotive where he successfully ran the Manheim Logistics business. From 2018 to 2019, Apoorv was Director of Presales within the finance solutions group at Workiva. From 2010 to 2017, he held corporate finance roles at the General Electric Company across both the GE Capital and GE Industrial businesses. Apoorv began his career at ABN-AMRO, N.A. and was instrumental in building one of the first data analytics teams at Sears Holdings Company. Apoorv earned his Bachelors in Finance from Loyola University – Chicago and his MBA from Yale School of Management.

MESA, Ariz., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU), a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs for use in advanced energy storage systems, megawatt charging stations, and mobility products, today announced that it will participate in the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference in Los Angeles and Evercore ISI’s Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York City.

Mark Hanchett, Nxu Founder and CEO, and Annie Pratt, Nxu President, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the LD Micro Invitational XIII investor conference being held June 6, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Nxu during the event, please contact Evan Hauser, investors@nxuenergy.com .

Apoorv Dwivedi, Nxu CFO, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit being held June 15-16 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. The summit provides an engaging forum to discuss sustainability related issues with private and public company executives and key industry leaders. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Nxu during the Summit, please contact your Evercore ISI representative.

