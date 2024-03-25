NxuOne™ Mobile App now available for Android and Apple devices

MESA, Ariz., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company developing and manufacturing innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions, has developed and released the NxuOne™ mobile app, an innovative mobile application designed to seamlessly integrate with NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions.

The NxuOne™ mobile app is engineered to complement the NxuOne™ EV Charging Systems ecosystem, offering users a comprehensive suite of features that optimize the charging experience. With the app installed on their smartphones, users gain a streamlined view of their charging sessions, affording more efficiency and convenience than a mobile site.

Key features of the NxuOne™ mobile app include:

Real-Time Monitoring: Users can track the status of their charging sessions in real-time, offering valuable information on charging progress, including speed, peak charge values, and associated costs. Remote Control: The app allows users to remotely start and stop charging sessions, empowering them to manage their charging needs from anywhere with ease. User-Friendly Interface: Users have the option to initiate charging directly from the Mobile App and then switch to other tasks or apps. They can easily check the status of their ongoing charging session by simply tapping on the ‘Active Session’ button within the app at any time. Once the charging is finished, they can review a summary of the session by accessing the ‘Charge History’ feature. Payment Integration: The app’s seamless payment integration allows users to store their payment card securely within the app, facilitating hassle-free transactions directly from the app itself. User Authentication: Robust security features, including user authentication and encryption protocols, always ensure the safety and privacy of user data.

Nxu has taken the features available through the mobile site and integrated them into a user-friendly interface, simplifying the charging experience while enhancing the overall service. As more NxuOne™ EV Charging Systems come online, the app will continue to evolve, allowing NxuOne™ customers to always be in control of their charging needs. The NxuOne app is a springboard to the future of Nxu’s focus on creating a network of charging systems that work seamlessly with all vehicles.

“At Nxu, we’re innovating and elevating the EV charging ecosystem,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett. “Our work isn’t done until energy is harnessed in a way that is abundant, accessible and infinite, to make electric mobility viable. The NxuOne™ mobile app delivers a solution that not only addresses the practical needs of charging but also enhances user convenience and control.”

The NxuOne™ mobile app is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices. You can easily download the NxuOne™ App from the Mobile Site by simply clicking on either the Apple App Store or Google Play button. Existing users can continue to use the Mobile Site as their preferred method, or they can use the same credentials to access the Mobile App.

To learn more about NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions, visit www.nxuenergy.com , or charge your EV 24/7 at Nxu’s public charging station at 1828 N. Higley Road, Ste 116, Mesa, Arizona 85205.

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry-leading grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future areas of focus and expectations for our business. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Nxu’s expectations about its long term growth strategy, future growth trajectory, revenue and operations; Nxu’s technology and alignment with broader trends in the EV market; opportunities presented by electrification; beliefs about the general strength, weakness or health of Nxu’s business; and beliefs about current or future trends in EV battery materials or other markets and the impact of these trends on Nxu’s business. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at www.nxuenergy.com . All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

CONTACT:

Media Contact

[email protected]