New York Attorney General Letitia James was booed at a firefighters’ ceremony on Thursday, drowned out by a crowd who shouted: “Trump! Trump! Trump!”
The booing erupted as James walked up to the podium to honor the swearing-in of the first African-American woman chaplain of the FDNY, the Rev. Pamela Holmes as well as other first responders.
“Oh c’mon, we’re in a house of God. Simmer down,” James told the rowdy crowd. “Thank you for getting i
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NY AG Letitia James booed at FDNY ceremony with chants of ‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’ - March 7, 2024
- Biden won’t announce immigration executive action during State of the Union: official - March 7, 2024
- Migrant at U.S.-Mexico border wears Biden-Harris shirt, claims not to know who they are - March 7, 2024