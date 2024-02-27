New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared to taunt former President Trump about the interest he may own in a civil fraud judgment.

Trump’s legal team on Monday appealed a Feb. 16 ruling from New York Judge Arthur Engoron’s finding him liable for more than $350 million in damages in the civil fraud case brought against him by James. Engoron ordered Trump to pay just over $354 million, with post-judgment interest accruing at nearly $112,000 per day.

“In

[Read Full story at source]