Two congressional lawmakers from different sides of the aisle, both of whom represent New York, are introducing legislation in response to antisemitic protests that have created a hostile environment for Jewish students at Columbia University, putting their safety and well-being at risk.
Reps. Mike Lawler, a Republican, and Ritchie Torres, a Democrat, announced the College Oversight and Legal Updates Mandating Bias Investigations and Accountability (COLUMBIA) Act on Friday, which, if p
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tennessee Gov. Lee signs bill allowing concealed carry for public schoolteachers - April 26, 2024
- NY congressional reps introduce law forcing colleges to address antisemitism or face losing federal funds - April 26, 2024
- Biden admin abruptly delays plan to ban menthol cigarettes amid widespread opposition - April 26, 2024