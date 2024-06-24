Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., slammed “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s profanity-laced rant at a rally he hosted with fellow progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as “unhinged.”

“The level of profanity here is so shocking as to be unbecoming of a Member of Congress,” Torres, who departed the Congressional Progressive Caucus earlier this year over differences on Israel, wrote on X. “There is nothing in Jamaal Bowman’s unhin

[Read Full story at source]