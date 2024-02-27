Democrats in the New York Legislature on Monday rejected a congressional map drawn by the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission, setting the stage for the party to craft lines that help Democrats in battleground House races that could determine control of Congress.
The Democrat-dominated state Legislature will now have to submit and approve a new set of congressional lines, which is expected in the coming days. Republicans are already threatening a legal challenge.
