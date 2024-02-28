New York Democrats approved a piece of legislation that will limit where residents can legally challenge gerrymandering, which is unconstitutional in the state, allowing redistricting suits to only be heard in four heavily-Democratic jurisdictions, an election attorney in the state said.
“With the state Legislature on the cusp of adopting a new Congressional district map, two state legislators have proposed a bill that would limit the ability for voters to have their day in cour
